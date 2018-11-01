Question: How is the health of the team?



Brian Kelly: Drue (Tranquill) practiced today. Got him in some 7 on 7, got him in some TEAM stuff today. Moving okay. I think we’ll have to see how he feels tomorrow. He was padded out, got in there and moved around pretty good.





Q: How about Justin Yoon?

BK: He’s fine. 100 percent





Q: And Alize (Mack) with concussion protocol?

BK: He’s out.





Q: With Drue even feeling pretty good, do you feel like you have come up with some people through the course of this week where you feel a little more comfortable with your depth?

BK: I do. Look, we’re not going to put Drue out there unless he’s capable of helping us win. If he can’t, we feel like we’ve got a good rotation. I feel very comfortable with the rotation we have going there.





Q: Is that a secret rotation?

BK: It’s a rotation that you will see Saturday.





Q: With the nickel, we didn’t get to see Houston (Griffith) last week. Where do you see his progress from the last time we saw him?

BK: For Houston, his last few reps against Pittsburgh were really solid. He’s gaining more confidence. It’s much more about technique than it is athleticism for him. Learning leverage is so important at that position in terms of what he’s getting. I think he continues to progress at the position.





Q: What’s his relationship like with Julian (Love). It seems like Julian is really high on him and wants to help him.

BK: That whole group is very close in terms of just helping each other and trying to give him as much … I don’t want to say veteran experience, but Julian has played in there (nickel) a little bit. Even today, sometimes when the corners go over they get caught inside as a No. 2, where Houston plays a lot. They have an opportunity to give some good insight to Houston.





Q: Are you aware of an issues with Ryan Field (Northwestern home turf)?

BK: It’s a grass field that is, obviously there is some weather. We haven’t seen a ton. There’s a little bit on film that we see a slip here or there, but it doesn’t appear to be something that would get us overly concerned. We’re not seeing anything there other than they’ve got to push the ball down the field (with pass plays). Shots down the field. If you look at the Michigan State game, if you look at every game where they scored points, it’s big plays and shots, so we’re prepared for that.





Q: Troy Pride (last week), is it injury related?

BK: He wasn’t feeling 100 percent, but my point to Troy — and he did a good job this week — is we’re closing in on November. If you don’t have 100 percent, which you probably don’t, if you’ve got 90 — you’ve got to give me 100 percent of 90. Sometimes that’s a knowledge base that some of these younger players that are starting for the first time late into the season, and accumulating a lot of reps, are figuring out.

I was on him hard this week, and I think he responded in the right way. That’s just gaining a different level of experience that he hadn’t had before.





Q: Why is bringing energy something you have to be real intentional about on a team that is undefeated and ranked in the top five … and would bring energy on that?

BK: There are only so many games that you can bring a ton of energy. You can play fundamentally sound, you can play and have great execution week in and week out, but you’re not always going to have — we played with a great amount of energy and enthusiasm against Michigan and Stanford, but maybe not the same at other points in the season.

This is a game you got to have it, because (Northwestern is) oing to have it, and you have to match that … (Northwestern) will come out with high intensity, and if you don’t match it you’re going to be in for a long afternoon.





Q: What do you do to help with that?

BK: Just awareness. I don’t think you can really do anything else but just make sure early in the week that they’re aware of what they have to bring. I thought there wasn’t a great amount of energy in practice but they were very focused and intentional. I thought it was very interesting because they know they’re going to have to tap into that on Saturday.

I was very pleased with the way they practiced. They played fast and we had 21 guys run 19 miles per hour or more. Last year at this time we had 11. In terms of speed and intentionality, it’s there, but they know they’ve got to bring another element on Saturday against a team that will have it.





Q: You think you’re going to get a team that might throw 50, 60 times and play a preponderance of nickel…

BK: I’d be careful to go into the game thinking that. They started to establish a pretty good running game last week. If you look at what they did against Wisconsin, again, the big play throw the ball down the field is absolutely part of what they do, but they put together a really strong running attack that balanced that out last week.

We have to be very in tune with controlling the line of scrimmage. This has got to be a big day for us to defend the deep ball but control the line of scrimmage. And (by) controlling the line of scrimmage I mean both getting after the quarterback, but we’re going to have to be solid against the run, too.





Q: Was Quenton Nelson (on a bye week) at practice yesterday?

BK: Yes he was.





Q: What does your team get out of having him at a practice?

BK: I had him talk to the team yesterday. He’s a guy that’s been part of this run for us in terms of what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. I wanted to give him the opportunity to give a little bit of insight as to what the plan is here and how we finish this off. It was good to have him at practice, it was good for his words to resonate with our football team. It was good to see him.





Q: What message did he give?

BK: I’ll keep that between the group. Quenton is, as you guys know, a guy that has a mindset of getting after his opponent. November is one where you have to be tough minded. These week to week are games where you have to be tough minded, and as you know Quenton brings that to the table.