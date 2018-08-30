Q: Tell us about Shaun Crawford.

BRIAN KELLY: “Very disappointing. We were in 1-on-1s drills and he got caught up with the receiver. Sick about it. He tore is ACL. He’ll be lost for the season.”

Q: Will he have surgery?

KELLY: “He will. The procedures that are used now are a little different than the past. It’s better to get them moving, gain a little more strength in the knee before you’re performing surgery.”

Q: How is he handling it?

KELLY: “He’s very disappointed. This right knee, left knee and Achilles. Your heart is broken for the kid. He’s worked so hard to get on the field and has been set back by injury. It’s difficult for him. He’s handling it as best he can given the circumstances.”

Q: He handles so many roles. What’s your plan B?

KELLY: “Nick Coleman will move into that position that he was playing in our light package. Houston Griffith will play there as well. We will use two plays to pick up the slack at that particular position.”

Q: Will Coleman still play safety?

KELLY: “Nick Coleman will still be part of the rotation at safety.”

Q: Just to clarify with Shaun, that didn’t happen today?

KELLY: “That was on Tuesday.”

Q: You’re saying Coleman’s not in the starting lineup at safety?

KELLY: “He will be part of the rotation. We’re going to play multiple safeties. I don’t know who is going to start right now … Griffith, Jalen Elliott is going to play there. You’re going to see Nicco Fertitta. You’re going to see Alohi Gilman. You’re going to see a number of safeties playing.”

Q: Had Crawford won a kickoff return spot?

KELLY: “I think there was a rotation there that we hadn’t decided on. We were probably going to make a decision today, but obviously that is one he isn’t part of now.”

Q: Are you able to share your decision there?

KELLY: “I didn’t talk to Coach Polian before I was rushed in here [joking].”

Q: How did Brandon practice this week? What were you looking for from him?

KELLY: “I kind of used this analogy the last day and I think it works pretty good. We’ve been working on the higher completion throws that he needs to be more effective. He needs Phil Mickelson’s short game. That’s the best analogy I can give you … He’s got to complete some of the easier, high-completion throws that are important to move the chains. He’s work diligently on them. He’s better at them. He’s going to continue to get better during the year.”

Q: Your captains Alex Bars and Sam Mustipher spoke so highly of Liam Eichenberg and their confidence in him to perform. I’m wondering what the relationship has been like with Jeff Quinn and Liam. And the role he’s played in that development.

KELLY: “I think it’s been great. I think that whole unit has responded well to Jeff. I think they are assignment correct. I think the tone has been great in terms of the camaraderie amongst the group. Jeff is fortunate that he has a veteran group there with guys that have played a lot of football too. There’s good carry over there with some great leadership and experience with Alex and Sam. Certainly with Kraemer and Hainsey too.

“Good situation with Jeff having some experienced guys coming back. Liam although didn’t play last year has been around and was getting second-team reps. It’s been good. It’s been good on both ends. I think Jeff lends a real good attention to the technique that was needed for him to improve. I think those veterans are bring a lot for Jeff to in terms of a nice give-and-take and a nice balance.”

Q: At corner, I’m assuming you don’t want to play Julian and Troy 100 percent of the snaps. Who is next?

KELLY: “Donte Vaughn is three. He has established himself as the three.”

Q: His has his camp gone?

KELLY: “Donte is a long corner that has a real good ability to get his hands on the football. I think if we go back to his freshman year against Miami, he had two or three pass breakups in that game not knowing what he was doing. I think the thing that has held him back a little bit, and to be quite honest, we might have over-coached him a bit. Here’s a long corner that this year we backed off on trying to fit him into a particular technique and gave him a little more freedom to be more comfortable with what’s best for him. Utilizing the technique that works best for him.

“I think he’s really blossomed from that perspective. We feel good about him. He can play both the wide and short field corners.”

Q: Pretty big gap between him and whoever No. 4 is at cornerback?

KELLY: “Right now, we’ve got two corners in DJ Brown and TaRiq Bracy. Two kids that share a real good ability, but different skills right now. TaRiq is a guy that you could feel very comfortable straight-up playing man-to-man coverage. DJ is much more technically ahead if you will playing zone coverage. It would depend on the situation on how would you play them on that next corner.”

Q: [Noah] Boykin not in that mix?

KELLY: “No, he has been on scout team.”