Q: Is Robert Hainsey back in action?

BRIAN KELLY: “Yes. We didn’t practice Tuesday, so Wednesday. Took team reps today with the first group. We’ll continue to get his legs back underneath him and get him going. We expect him to play against Michigan.

“We don’t have anybody that would not play against Michigan right now.”

Q: Has Joe Wilkins continued to put himself in a position to get early playing time? Is Michael Young healthy?

KELLY: “Michael is better. Michael has made the progress to continue to move up and contribute for us. I would say Wilkins continues to make progress. Kevin [Austin] is ahead of all the young guys still. But in answering the question, in my mind, Joe is a guy just by virtue of the depth I don’t know if we need to play him against Michigan. Certainly a guy if he was needed to be called on is capable.”

Q: When you started 2015 you had Tarean Folston and he goes down then it’s CJ Prosise and Josh Adams. Did you have inkling that they could be as good as they were that year because either of them had experience?

KELLY: “I think you have a sense of a player’s capabilities. A lot of you guys evaluate young players and have a good sense of who can translate early and who looks to be developmental. I think there is a similar sense that we have. You don’t know for sure, but we try to test them in so many different scenarios to get a sense of how they will be when the lights come on. You don’t really know until that happens. I would say we have a pretty good of those guys who are ready to step in and play significant roles for us.”

Q: In that same light, how do you like Jafar Armstrong and Averday Davis this deep into August?

KELLY: “The one thing that we do know about Armstrong is that he is capable to go every snap. Incredible work load capacity. He’s just an extraordinary athlete. I think I’ve brought that up a couple of times. He’s running at receiver ,running back an in the slot. He can just go on and on. There just seems to be no breakdown on him. Because of that it put himself in a unique situation within our offensive structure. He’s going to play and play a lot.

“Avery continues to grow and learn. He’s not the same player as Jafar because of his size. Every time we scrimmage it seems he definitely is a guy that shows up. I would say he is a little different in the sense that he looks fine. When it’s time to scrimmage and do those things, he seems to be a guy that excels in that situation.”

Q: Has there been any changes with the quarterbacks in terms of Ian Book closing the gap in any way? Or Brandon Wimbush is your guy September 1?

KELLY: “I think what we know more than anything else is what Brandon’s strengths are. We were trying to figure out as the season went. What can we do and what can’t we do? We got frustrated at times and he got frustrated. We know exactly what he can do. We’ll set out game plan that really goes to his strengths. We’ll do the same thing with Ian. We know that we can play them both if we need to.

“I guess my answer to the question is I don’t even know that we are looking at it that way. That one is closing the gap on the other. I don’t think Ian Book is ever going to be the runner that Brandon Wimbush. I don’t Brandon Wimbush is ever going to the spin the ball the way that Ian Book does. I think we’ve given up on that notion of who is going to close in on one. They are both different quarterbacks, and they both can help us win. If we feel like we need them both to play at certain times, we will do it. If we don’t we won’t.”

Q: Do you expect to start Wimbush?

KELLY: “Oh yeah. He’s starting.”

Q: Is that a good problem to have?

KELLY: “I think in this instance it is. We’ve had ones that were dicer like it’s 1A, 1B. The DeShone Kizer/Malik Zaire situation where you had two starters and they were really kind of the same and flip a coin. It just didn’t go well obviously. This is a different situation. They complement each other very, very well.”

Q: Michigan prep… How much have you been preparing for them this week?

KELLY: “This was our second day of preparation for Michigan. We’ll do Friday and Saturday and continue. Almost two weeks of preparation. Kind of like a bye week leading into the game.”

Q: When you’re preparing for Michigan, do you feel like the players have a different edge and different attitude compared to a normal practice?

KELLY: “Yesterday, today and tomorrow are the three toughest days of practice. Our guys don’t want to hit each other anymore. They want to move on and get to game week and game week preparations. These are always kind of the three practices you are trying to get through in a sense. Now, we were efficient. Our effort was really good. We benefited from today’s practice, but you can tell there is an edge about our team. They want to get on to Michigan.”

Q: I think Texas is really the only time you’ve had a marquee opening game. Michigan is obviously one too. Does that change the prep outside of motivation and focus of the players?

KELLY: “Maybe a little bit. In some instances, we’ve had some where we felt like maybe we can keep a tighter play call sheet offensively and defensively with the opponent that we are playing. And not have to show everything. We have to win this game. Double-reverse pass is going to be in … You’re throwing everything in there.

“Maybe you have a tendency to not show some of that in an opener where you feel there is clearly an opponent where you can handle it if you execute and do your job … But other than that, our kids have been excited about this matchup since January. They know who they are playing.”

Q: Do you care if the big game occurs in the opener?

KELLY: “There’s probably little room for error when you open up with a top opponent, but it works both ways, right? I think you’re splitting hairs. I don’t give it that much thought other than the question that is being posed to me. We’re not having meetings about it or thinking about it in scheduling situations. I don’t sit down with Jack [Swarbrick] and say ‘No, we’re playing Prairie View’ or whatever. Or that I don’t want to play this kind of an opponent. So, we don’t give it much thought.”

Q: How do you scout Shea Patterson? Do you watch Ole Miss? How far back do you go?

KELLY: “I think most good coaches, and Jim [Harbaugh] is a really good coach, it’s really about player over plays. His offense is always going to be about the player. You’re going to look at what Shea is really good at. He throws the ball well. He’s a scrambler. The offense is going to reflect that.

“I don’t expect to see him in direct snap with two tight ends and a wing or 10 guys behind him. When you think of the player, you think about the scheme that would best fit him and you go to work on that.”

Q: What did you like about him as player coming out of high school?

KELLY: “What appealed to me early on was he played fast. Certainly the way the threw the football, very strong arm. I got a chance to see him and he just impressed me with his ability to make plays. He was a playmaker.”

Q: Jumping back to Hainsey and the offensive line. What did you see in his absence?

KELLY: “It was Josh Lugg and Tommy Kraemer primarily. We moved Trevor Ruhland in there. Ruhland needed a lot of work at the center position because he played so much guard. We needed to really focus on him getting a lot of work at center. It was primarily a Lugg/Kraemer rotation for us.”

Q: If it happened again, Lugg would play guard and looking more at Ruhland at center?

KELLY: “He’s taking reps at guard too. I’m just saying he didn’t get a ton of center reps in the spring. We were trying him out to see if he could win the guard position. So we needed him to get some backup reps in case Sam Mustipher went down. We actually needed to kind of backfill and get him some work at center. He got work at guard too. He’s a really good player and he can play there, but it was more Lugg and Kraemer.”

Q: You guys have been high on Lugg since he walked in here. What does he do?

KELLY: “Stays on his feet, good balance, high football IQ, and strength. The strength is the third and that one has been acquired in his second year. He wasn’t as strong as he needed to be, but he kept his feet, stayed on his feet, good balance and a high football IQ. Then this second year it started to show in terms of his physical strength.”

Q: I wanted to circle back to quarterback … it seems you’ve been clear that Brandon is No. 1 and Ian is No. 2. Does Brandon need that? How do you balance that you have a good backup, so you want him not looking over his shoulder?

KELLY: “I would change that and say that Brandon is not concerned if we felt like Ian needed to play. Let’s say we ran Brandon six times and he needed a blow. He’s not going to be like, ‘oh, you took me out of the game.’ He knows the skill set that Ian has, that he can go in there and help us win too. It’s less about worrying about it and knowing that if we need to put him in, he knows he’s a guy that can come help us win. He’s about winning instead of ‘you’re taking reps from me.’”

Q: Before you had any practices, I think you were asked if you wanted to play two. At that point, to didn’t seem like you wanted to …

KELLY: “I don’t think I’m here making the statement that … Look, the game is such a fluid situation. I didn’t go into the LSU game saying I was going to play two. Sometimes, you guys, you know the game. I mean, I want to win the game and I know I have two winners. Brandon knows and Ian knows that both of us can help this football team win. They’re much more about the team winning and whatever we have to do to win.

“This is not going to be shared reps, and he takes a series, and he takes a series. This is going to be someone goes in to help the team because it’s a fluid situation. I’m just saying there’s not going to be egos involved.”

Q: There have been times...

KELLY: “No doubt and I kind of alluded to that. That might have been the case earlier. That’s why I’m not concerned about what may occur if that scenario does unfold. When we talk about the quarterback situation at Notre Dame, I understand we all want to talk about who’s the starter and who wants to do what. Brandon is the starter and there’s no question about that, but he understands that if we need to win the game, and we need some help – the guy that’s No. 2, he can help us win too.”

Q: Did you have to advocate for the new indoor practice facility?

KELLY: “Yes. We had to advocate for it. It was something that I thought our student-athletes needed. It was something that our university recognized and President John Jenkins knew it was something we needed for our student-athletes. Ultimately we were able to raise the money necessary with private donations to get the job done.

“When we talk about facilities and building facilities, many times it’s looked at as an arms race… This was a necessary piece for our student-athletes to manage a very hectic schedule that they have. We had an indoor facility that was being run from 5:30 a.m. to almost midnight with intramurals and sports. It made it difficult for our football team to train in there in an acceptable time. It was overdue.

“We’re thankful we were able to get it done.

Q: Did you feel it was hurting your players or recruiting? Or both?

KELLY: “I don’t know that we felt it from a recruiting standpoint. It was really from a training standpoint more than anything else.”

Q: Do you feel like you’ve pinpoint your strengths this year? Is there something you think really needs to grow to build this team for the long haul?

KELLY: “I have a good sense of the quarterback position. I think that I’ve got a pretty good sense of the skill positions where we’re going to be elevated is the word that I would use across the board. I think that from an offensive balance standpoint I think we’ll be much better than last year. There’s no doubt. I know that.

“And then defensively, experience. I know that … The one thing about this group is that they believe that they’re going to be successful. For a lot of programs, that’s hard to get to. They believe they’re going to win. I’ll take that as the overriding No. 1 thing going into the game.”