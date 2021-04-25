If a drive down the field is like ascending a flight of stairs, Notre Dame’s 2020 offense stubbed its toe on the top step a few too many times.

The Irish could reach the cusp of the end zone using their sledgehammer offensive identity with enough frequency. Once arriving, though, they often ran out of punch or were felled by some tripwire. Notre Dame’s red-zone offense was a blemish on a unit that, despite its December residence in a straitjacket, still finished 30th in scoring and 34th in yards per play.

Quantity of trips wasn’t the problem. The Irish’s five red zone possessions per game is nearly identical to Clemson’s 5.1 and Alabama’s 5.2. It’s higher than the explosive North Carolina offense’s 4.6.