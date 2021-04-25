Brian Kelly, Tommy Rees Dissect Notre Dame's 2020 Red Zone Struggles
If a drive down the field is like ascending a flight of stairs, Notre Dame’s 2020 offense stubbed its toe on the top step a few too many times.
The Irish could reach the cusp of the end zone using their sledgehammer offensive identity with enough frequency. Once arriving, though, they often ran out of punch or were felled by some tripwire. Notre Dame’s red-zone offense was a blemish on a unit that, despite its December residence in a straitjacket, still finished 30th in scoring and 34th in yards per play.
Quantity of trips wasn’t the problem. The Irish’s five red zone possessions per game is nearly identical to Clemson’s 5.1 and Alabama’s 5.2. It’s higher than the explosive North Carolina offense’s 4.6.
Quality is where they diverge from college football’s best offenses. Notre Dame finished 84th nationally in red zone touchdown percentage (58.3). Even if you remove five clock-bleeding drives at the end of games where scoring wasn’t the goal, that percentage is still only 66.7, which would’ve ranked 37th. Notre Dame was 104th in red zone scoring rate, at 76.7 percent. Take out those five garbage-time drives, and it is still just 50th in that stat.
Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ spring of self-studying and offensive reinvention has included a dive into the red zone struggles. He has found a common thread in the drives that sputtered. He sees a pattern when analyzing the drives that resulted in touchdowns. Most important, he has identified the teaching point this spring for himself and for Notre Dame’s quarterbacks.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news