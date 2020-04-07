Brian Kelly spends a chunk of his day at his newly created home office on the phone with, Zooming with or texting recruits, as he would no matter the circumstance. Recruiting does not take days off or cease amid a pandemic. Being present and active is a requirement. His message to Notre Dame’s targets, though, is different now that the recruiting calendar has been scrapped and in-person contact suspended through at least May 31 due to COVID-19 concerns. He is encouraging recruits to wait it out and to avoid altered decision timelines as a reaction to the current situation. If there is a visit or two a player wants to take before committing, Kelly urges that player to wait until recruiting restrictions are lifted, go on the visit and make an educated decision like the initial plan. “A lot of guys are feeling the effects of the current times where they’re making decisions based on the current climate instead of being patient,” Kelly said in an April 1 Zoom conference with 200 high school athletics directors. “We’re going to get through this. It’s a difficult time right now, but as a country we’ll get through it. “It’s important in the recruiting process that our recruits stick with it and make sure they’re making the most informed decision not just for the next 30 days, but the next four or five years.”

Kelly is telling recruits to not rush into a decision amid the bizarre recruiting times`. (Bill Panzica)

Emphasizing patience over the phone only carries so much weight. When combined with an opportunity to visit, the message becomes more enticing to follow. Notre Dame has already set up official visit weekends for June 12-14 and June 19-21, right after the dead period ends, and has invited many of its top targets and committed players to come during one of them. They’ll serve as a proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

“During these uncertain times, we have to get our guys to make sure they finish the process,” Kelly said. “Finishing the process for us is coming back to campus, taking an official visit, getting a chance to be around our players in much more close contact.” Meanwhile, during this dead period where school is virtual and gyms are closed, Kelly highlighted the academic advancement opportunities available in the short term.

“This is an opportunity for you to really strengthen yourself academically,” Kelly said. “There will be a lot of leeway to work with your teachers to strengthen your academic profile. … Let’s not look at is as a way to get out of work and make it easier.” One other hurdle for coaching staffs is the inability to do a thorough evaluation on recruits’ academic standing and character. The spring evaluation period that normally runs from April 15 through May 31 allows coaches to go visit players at their schools to meet them, talk with coaches and teammates and watch them in practice or workouts. Now, it’s limited to film and highlight tape evaluation, which can provided a limited picture. “We can’t go on film alone,” Kelly said. “It’s only going to get you so far. I could put it on and everyone could find the really good players. It’s the fit for Notre Dame that requires the cultural fit, academically, socially. “That requires more work on our end, and we’ve done a good job making sure everyone is involved in that process.”