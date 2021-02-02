One, it makes the February signing period tomorrow anticlimactic. Two, it leads to far less January or winter drama about players opting to change their mind, although Louisiana running back Logan Diggs has been supplying some this month on staying in-state.

The early signing period in football recruiting that began in December 2017 has provided at least two elements at Notre Dame.

Everett Golson (2011), who originally committed to North Carolina, and Brandon Wimbush (2015), who first cast his lot with Penn State, experienced their own success at Notre Dame before becoming grad transfers at Florida State (Golson) and Central Florida (Wimbush).

This position in particular has been prominent with flips (including current junior Brendon Clark from Virginia)— just as it is the one most likely to have transfers and graduate transfers once they do enroll.

Three-year starter had the most victories (30-5) as the starter in school history — with two playoff appearances — while finishing second in both career passing yards (8,948) and career rushing yards (1,518).

Running Back: Dexter Williams (2016, Miami)

The Orlando native was going to stay in-state, especially with an ailing mother, but the family collectively opted for Notre Dame.

There may have been misgivings after an unfulfilling first three years and an initial four-game suspension to start 2018 — but Williams became just as valuable as Book to provide oomph to the 2018 offense with his 995 yards rushing, 6.3 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns to make himself a sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers.





Receivers: Will Fuller (2013, Penn State) & T.J. Jones (2010, Stanford)

Fuller’s game-breaking speed and superior ball skills made him the 2015 MVP on a team that started 10-1, and a first-round draft selection after his junior season. His 144 catches averaged 17.4 yards (20.3 as a junior), and his 30 touchdown receptions are second in school history to Michael Floyd’s 37.

Jones was an early entrant who was one of the first crucial commits one month into the Kelly era. His 181 career receptions are second on the all-time chart to Floyd’s 271, and they accounted for 2,429 yards and 19 touchdowns.





Tight Ends: Alize Mack (2015, UCLA) & Durham Smythe (2013, Texas)

It’s only fitting at Tight End U. to have a two-tight end set. Mack had a checkered career but still finished with 68 catches for 716 yards and four touchdowns despite missing one season because of academic ineligibility. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints.

Texas native Smythe’s 28 catches averaged 13.6 yards and included six scores, and his blocking prowess made him a fourth-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins, where he has become a mainstay while starting 27 games the past two years, catching 26 passes in 2020, two of them for scores.





Offensive Line: Jarrett Patterson (2018, Arizona State), Nick Martin (2011, Kentucky), Jarron Jones (2012, Penn State), Kona Schwenke (2010, BYU), and Tate Nichols (2010, Stanford)

We had to take the most liberties with this position by moving a couple of defensive linemen here because offensive linemen are usually the earliest commits in football recruiting and seldom are deterred. They are usually the model of stability, as described by 1986-96 Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz early in his career — which is why it has been one of the easier positions to recruit for the Irish.

“They’re the kind of people who know exactly what classes they will take two semesters from now, they tend to marry at a younger age than the average player, and very rarely will you read in a newspaper about an offensive lineman stealing a motorcycle or car like you would about a defensive lineman or player, who tends to be more wild,” Holtz said.

Both Jones and Schwenke, who passed away in April 2018, were defensive linemen at Notre Dame, but their NFL tryouts were or have been on offense.

The 6-8 Nichols arrived with Schwenke in Kelly’s first recruiting class, but his football career ended by his third season because of medical setbacks.

Martin joined older brother Zack at Notre Dame once the Irish showed interest, and he developed into a second-round pick at center for the Houston Texans.

Originally a left tackle, Patterson was the starting center in 2019-20 before foot surgery after the Nov. 14 Boston College game sidelined him. Where the staff wants to start him in 2021 is to be determined.





Defensive Line: Khalid Kareem (2016, Alabama), Ade Ogundeji (2016, Western Michigan), Stephon Tuitt (2011, Georgia Tech) and Louis Nix III (2010, Miami)

Classmates and Michigan natives Kareem and Ogundeji were poles apart in who they had originally verballed to, but both ends developed well, became team captains (as did classmate Daelin Hayes, who originally pledged to USC) and have NFL careers ahead of them.

There is no greater coup in Notre Dame recruiting than luring a top player away from southern territory and in-state school, and the Irish did it in both 2010 with Florida native Nix and then the following year with Georgia’s Tuitt.

Both were vital cogs up front for the stellar 2012 defense that propelled the Irish into the BCS Championship Game. Tuitt became a second-round pick after his junior year, while Nix, despite injuries as a senior, was a third round selection.





Linebackers: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017, Virginia), Danny Spond (2010, Colorado), Drue Tranquill (2014, Purdue)

Owusu-Koramoah became the archetype at the hybrid rover position that has elements of linebacker, safety and nickel duties. The unanimous All-American became Notre Dame’s third Butkus Award winner in nine years, and achieved it as a three-star recruit, while prior winners Manti Te’o (2012) and Jaylon Smith (2015) arrived as five stars.

Spond, who excelled at quarterback in high school, was outstanding at drop linebacker for the aforementioned 2012 defense before health issues ended his football career.

Two-time captain Tranquill embodied everything any school wants in a student-athlete, and his work at Buck linebacker was crucial toward advancing to the CFP. He recorded 292 career tackles at Notre Dame, 25.5 for loss, before becoming a fourth-round draft pick.





Cornerbacks: Troy Pride Jr. (2016, Virginia Tech) and Shaun Crawford (2015, Michigan)

Overshadowed by classmate and consensus All-American Julian Love at corner, the speedster Pride displayed future NFL skills as well while starting in 2018-19 and becoming a fourth-round pick..

Besieged by injuries that ended three different seasons for him before they really started, Crawford became a valuable cog the past two seasons at corner and safety, finishing his career with 123 stops, 12 passes broken up and five interceptions.





Safeties: Max Redfield (2013, USC), Houston Griffith (2018, Florida State)

Redfield was a five-star prospect while Griffith was the highest ranked recruit by Rivals (No. 43 nationally) in Notre Dame’s 2018 class.

Redfield’s career was truncated his senior year with a gun arrest after recording 143 tackles and two interceptions his first three seasons.

Griffith has not found his niche through the first three years while working at nickel, corner and safety. He entered the transfer portal for several weeks this January before opting to return.





Kicker: Jonathan Doerer (2017, Maryland)

A late addition to the class, the North Carolina native originally pledged to Maryland before recruiting coordinator and special teams coordinator Brian Polian made him have a change of heart.

Doerer had an exceptional starting debut as a junior by converting 17 of 20 field goals (85 percent), highlighted by all three from 40 yards or more in the tight 30-27 victory versus USC. He was clutch with four field goals in the 47-40 win over Clemson last November. Afterwards he hit a slump, finishing 15 of 23 (65.2 percent), but is expected to return for a fifth season.