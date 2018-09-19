In a 48-37 loss last season, Wake Forest put up nearly 600 yards of offense against Notre Dame.

The Demon Deacons will host the Irish this year in hopes of finishing the job and pulling off the upset and a signature win under Dave Clawson, who is searching for his third-straight winning season.

“Always a challenge to play on the road against a Power Five team, especially one that likes to run 100 plays a game,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday. “So, that's certainly a challenge with the tempo. Certainly we felt it last year and their ability to move the tempo and play really good football against us.

“We saw how they played the rest of the year with winds against North Carolina State and Texas A&M. They really played really good football at the end of the season.”

Clawson and company though had to replace starting quarterback John Wolford coming into the year and had to go with freshman Sam Hartman in the opener after Kendall Hinton, who entered the preseason as the favorite to win the job, was suspended for three games.

In three games, Hartman completed 68 of 123 passes for 834 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

“He's really comfortable with the offense,” Kelly said of Hartman. “You can see that Warren Ruggiero has done a great job of really getting him as a mid-year comfortable with the offense. They're running it at a high level.”

Hartman has a talented collection of receivers including Greg Dortch, Sage Surratt and Alex Bachman. Last year, Bachman recorded eight receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Irish. Scotty Washington, who has been injured early this year, added eight catches for 84 yards. He could return this week.

Dortch missed the contest in South Bend last year, but has continued to be a force reeling in 28 receptions for 336 yards and a touchdown so far in three games.

“He can take over a football game,” Kelly said of Dortch. “He’s an electric player. Great acceleration, great hands and makes people miss as a highlight reel.”

Up front, Wake Forest boasts an offensive line with over 90 career starts. From left-to-right: tackle Jake Benzinger, guard Phil Haynes, center Ryan Anderson, guard Patrick Osterhage and Nathan Gilliam.

“They've got some really top-notch offensive linemen,” Kelly explained. “I think Anderson, Haynes in particular, veteran players, coming together, all five starters from a year ago. So anytime that you have in front of you five starters as a freshman quarterback, obviously that's a great situation.”

The Demon Deacons running attack is led by Cade Carney, who has 300 yards and two touchdowns on 53 carries, and Matt Colburn, who has rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown on 48 attempts.

Kelly also spoke highly of Wake Forest’s defense.

“Zeek Rodney is one of the better defensive linemen that we'll see,” Kelly began. “Very athletic, uses his hands well, tackles for a loss, gets in the backfield and backs you at the cornerback position. They had Jessie Bates last year who was a great safety.

“But again, I think a defense that we're a bit familiar with. It has some similarities. I think there are some changes, but they are a very active, aggressive defensive structure.”

Following the Ball State game, it was note how the Irish needed to improve getting off the field defensively after allowing the Cardinals to run 97 plays. That will be a challenge on the road this week. The Demon Deacons are coming off a game against Boston College where their offense hit triple digits in plays run.

“Wake Forest will make it difficult to get in and out of the game,” Kelly noted. “Much more like line changes in hockey than it is, you know, you get a chance to get your guys in. We'll have to be very coordinated in getting the changes that are close to our sideline.”

Notre Dame is 2-2 in the last four years in its first true road ACC games. The Irish will look to move that number above .500 on Saturday.