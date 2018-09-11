Notre Dame struggled Saturday against Ball State in a 24-16 victory and will aim to bounce back at home this weekend with Vanderbilt heading to South Bend.

The Commodores enter the matchup 2-0 with wins over Middle Tennessee State and Nevada looking to secure the upset.

Vanderbilt has defeated just two ranked opponents on the road in its history and only one over the last 50 years (Kansas State in 2017). But after last week’s performance, Brian Kelly and company will continue driving the message of a nameless/faceless opponent.

“Certainly a challenge for us here this weekend, and one that I know our players are looking forward to,” Kelly said on Tuesday. “Our coaches are looking forward to it as well, and know we have to play much better football.”

For Derek Mason and the Commodores, it starts on the offensive end with quarterback Kyle Shurmur. The senior threw for a school record 26 touchdowns last year along with 2,823 yards and 10 interceptions in 2017 and has continued it into 2018.

Shurmur has completed 33-of-49 passes this season for 428 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

“He’s done a nice job,” Kelly said of the Vanderbilt signal caller. “Shurmur has been really efficient and throws the ball well … He’s plays a lot of snaps in the SEC and a guy that’s going to come in here with a lot of confidence.”

There were question marks around Shurmur, however, heading into the season. Ralph Webb, the team’s leading rusher in 2017 with 831 yards and 11 offensive touchdowns, departed leaving senior Khari Blasingame as the top back in terms of production (147 yards on 45 carries).

Blasingame is joined by senior Ke’Shawn Vaughn and junior Jamauri Wakefield. The trio combined for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in the opener versus the Blue Raiders.

The trio has answered those concerns early in the year rushing for 309 yards and four touchdowns 53 carries (5.8 yards per attempt).

“I like the backs,” Kelly began. “Vaughn does a lot of really good things. He can catch the ball coming out of the backfield and really an outstanding back. With Blasingame and Wakefield, they can go pretty deep.”

On the outside, Shurmur will be without his to two targets from a year ago in Trent Shefield and C.J. Duncan, who both caught at least 50 passes.

Junior Kalija Lipscomb will take over as the No. 1 target after finishing second in yards a year ago with 610 on 37 receptions, along with eight touchdowns.

Fellow starter Chris Smith, a sophomore, did not record a catch last season, while senior tight end Jared Pinkey will be riled on after notching 22 receptions for 279 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.

Lipscomb and Pinkey have combined to haul in 22 receptions for 275 yards and three touchdowns this season.

“The tight end I think is a pro prospect,” Kelly explained. “Pinkney is a guy that Shurmur looks for, and Lipscomb, the wide receiver, those are two guys in particular. Lipscomb is shifty, maybe he's not a burner, but he routes and runs extremely well. He goes and gets the football.”

Shurmur will have plenty of protection returning four linemen with starting experience — senior left tackle Justin Skule (27 career starts before 2018), senior center Egidio DellaRipa (eight), senior right guard Bruno Reagan (27) and junior right tackle Devin Cochran (10).

Sophomore Cole Clemens joins the group at left guard. The Commodores allowed just 19 sacks in 2017, which was down 13 from the previous campaign.

“First of all, the cohesiveness of the offensive line,” Kelly said of what stands out about Vanderbilt. “A group that's played together. I don't think you can ever feel like a good offensive line that plays together is not a strength of your team.”

Though the Irish will provide a step up in terms of competition and challenge, the Vanderbilt defense allowed just 8.5 points and 272 yards on average against Middle Tennessee State and Nevada.

The Commodores returned just five starters from a group that allowed 31.3 points per game a year ago. Senior end/linebacker Charles Wright led the way last season with 7.5 sacks while senior defensive end Dare Odeyingbo added 6.5 sacks. Leading tackler, senior safety LaDarius Wiley, returns in the defensive backfield along with junior Joejuan Williams, who registered 10 passes defended in 2017.

“Defensive structure is really solid, sound,” Kelly said. “As you would expect, personnel that can play with SEC opponents.”

Can the Irish put together more of a well-rounded game on Saturday? Or will Vanderbilt pick up the upset?