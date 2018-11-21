With another victory in the win column, Notre Dame is one game away from finishing a perfect regular season.

Of course, that is not the focus this week for Brian Kelly and the Irish outside of improving their own games in preparation for one more battle.

“We'll do what we've done each and every week,” Kelly stated on Tuesday. “All that sounds really intimidating and imposing, but we'll focus on what we need to do to prepare our football team. As I mentioned at the outset, we have some things we need to work on. That will be our focus this week, what we need to do to be successful this weekend.

A hate rival stands in the way between Notre Dame and a very likely berth in the College Football Playoff: Southern California.

On top of that aspect along with the playoff bid, the Irish have to travel to Los Angeles, which is where the Irish clinched their last perfect regular season in 2012.

USC, however, has been trending in the wrong direction this season after accomplishing back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017. Despite the Trojans ranking 93rd in total offense (377.1 YPG) and tied for 82nd in scoring offense (26.9 PPG), Kelly mentioned the potential dangers that unit could provide his team’s defense.

Freshman signal caller JT Daniels is leading the charge for the Trojans throwing for 2,312 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. The Trojans have created some explosive plays in the passing game with wide receivers Michael Pittman (33 receptions, 656 yards, six touchdowns), Amon-Ra St. Brown (50 catches, 656 yards, three touchdowns) and Tyler Vaughns (47 catches, 554 yards, five touchdowns).

Aca’Cedric Ware (112 rushes, 757 yards, six touchdowns) and Vavae Malepeai (89 rushes, 480 yards, seven touchdowns) will be Clay Helton’s top two options in the run game.

“When you look at the skill players that they have, Vaughns, Pittman, St. Brown and Jones [at wide receiver],” Kelly began. “In the backfield, Ware has been really good. J.T. Daniels, a freshman who has incredible arm talent, very smart quarterback. So it's a big-play-potential offense. They can make plays all over the field. They had a great win over Washington State, one of the top teams in the country.”

Defensively, USC has been a little bit better ranking 56th in total defense (379.9 YPG) and 69th in scoring defense (27.3 PPG).

“I have a lot of respect for defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast,” Kelly explained. “He knows defense, has been in this business. He knows how to get his guys in good position structurally. Linebacker Cam Smith is a tough, hard-nosed, physical kid.

“He's been around a while, battled through injuries, keeps coming back. I have a lot of respect for him. Cornerback Iman Marshall in the backfield. Highly recruited players that are really good football players.

“Playing there is never easy, so we have to go across the country and play a team that obviously has a lot of potential.”

Kelly was asked if he saw any similarities between his 2016 team that finished 4-8 and faced a top-25 USC team to this current USC team.

“The only similarity that I would see with this team is maybe the 2014 team in terms of injuries on the defensive side of the ball,” Kelly noted. “They've been ravaged by injuries defensively. You have a lot of injuries on defense, then a really young quarterback who's going to be really, really good. Those two things, you know, they've been in really some close games, haven't been able to turn them their way.”

With no conference championship game to face the following week and a primetime slot, many eyes will be on Notre Dame Saturday night to see if one spot in the College Football Playoff essentially becomes locked up.