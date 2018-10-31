November has not been kind to Notre Dame over the past several years.

After a 10-1 mark in the month during Brian Kelly’s first three seasons, the Irish are 9-12 in the last five.

The road in 2018 won’t be much easier for a Notre Dame program pushing for its first playoff appearance starting at No. 4 in the initial rankings release from the committee.

A contest against Northwestern (5-3) in Evanston is the first road block for Kelly and company. The Wildcats holds a two-game winning streak in the series including a 43-40 overtime win in 2014 to push the Irish to an eventual 1-4 record in the month. Before 2014, Northwestern won the previous meeting in 1995 17-15, which was also in South Bend.

Northwestern currently sits at 5-3 winning four-straight after starting the season 1-3, including a loss to Akron (39-34). Pat Fitzgerald’s program has won 12 of its last 13 Big 10 games and will aim to put a damper on Notre Dame’s playoff chances.

“A team that I think first and foremost doesn't get the recognition that they deserve,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said on Tuesday. “They are 12-1 in their last 13 games in the Big Ten. I think that says it all, what they've been able to accomplish over a long period of time, and that's winning in a really, really good conference.

“Coach Fitzgerald does a great job of getting his football team to play. They play very well against great competition. We saw that. They got off to a 17-0 lead over Michigan, really had a chance to win that football game. Beat the 20th or 25th ranked team in the country in Wisconsin fairly handily. This is a team that certainly plays to the level of the competition, and they play very well.”

Statistically, the Wildcats defense overall is the strength of the team ranking 49th in total defense (366.8 YPC), tied for 46th in scoring defense (23.6 PPG), 50th in stopping the run (146.0 YPG) and 58th in passing defense (220.8 YPG).

Up front, defensive end Joe Gaziano (4.5 sacks) and defensive tackle Jordan Thompson (2.0 sacks) are two to watch along with linebacker Paddy Fisher (61 total stops).

“Very, very stingy,” Kelly said of the unit. “Really like Jordan Thompson, a kid we recruited out of Cincinnati. Paddy Fisher, linebacker, one of the more rangy linebackers you're going to find. A really good front seven. Like I said, very difficult to run the football on. They've made it difficult for a lot of teams to put points on.”

While a strong effort will be needed from the defense to pull off the upset, it may be more important for Fitzgerald and company to get a strong day from senior quarterback Clayton Thorson.

The Wildcats are 26th nationally in passing offense (280.1 YPG) while 126th in rushing (91.1 YPG) after losing sophomore Jeremy Larkin, who had to retire due to a cervical stenosis diagnosis.

Thorson has thrown for 2,072 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, but has been a little turnover prone with 10 picks.

“He knows the offense extremely well,” Kelly said of the signal caller. “He's not afraid to put the ball in tight windows. I mean, he'll fit some throws in there that you just are shaking your head. He'll fit it in there.

“But, you know, look, he's like anybody else. He's a guy that you got to get pressure on. If you give him time to stand back there, he can really hurt you. We got to get pressure on him. So pass-rush is going to be really, really important to us on Saturday because if you let him stand back there, he can make you look silly.”

Saturday will mark the first time that since 1976 the two teams will meet in Evanston after the last five taking place in South Bend or Chicago. Kelly and company know the Northwestern fans will be ready to bring the noise for the primetime game.

“We expect a tough game,” Kelly began. “Our guys are prepared for it. They know going down there, it's going to be a tough fight. We have a lot of respect for Northwestern, what they've accomplished. We know we have to play well. We've got to play with a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm.

“They don't put them on TV because there's half full crowds and nobody cares. They know the environment is going to be really good.”