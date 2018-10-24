After five straight wins over Navy from 2011-15 by an average of 22.6 points, the last two years have been a little challenging for Notre Dame when it comes to the Midshipmen.

Navy defeated the Irish 28-27 in Jacksonville, Fla., during Notre Dame’s 4-8 2016 campaign while the Irish held on in South Bend last season for a 24-17 victory.

The two programs are trending in opposite directions so far in 2018, with the Irish currently undefeated at 7-0 and the Midshipmen sitting at 2-5 with four consecutive losses.

Of course, given the nature of the triple-option attack Navy employs, Saturday night’s matchup won’t come easy for an Irish team with College Football Playoff aspirations.

“Ken Niumatalolo, one of the better if not the best at what he does in the country, that is consistency,” Notre Dame mentor Brian Kelly said of Navy’s head coach. “Year in and year out, they are a well-coached football team.

“They complement each other so well offensively and defensively, what they do. The bye week helps [Notre Dame’s preparation for the Midshipmen]. As I said in my opener, we could use a couple more weeks.”

Malcolm Perry, who has rushed for 729 yards and seven touchdowns on 127 carries, began the year at quarterback for Niumatalolo, but has since moved to slot back. Against Houston in a 49-36 loss last week, Garret Lewis threw for 135 yards, but he may not be the only quarterback the Irish see.

Zach Abey, who rushed for 1,413 yards a year ago, was the starter in 2017, but moved to wide receiver to allow Perry to take the reins. Abey has since reverted back to quarterback and could see a lot of action along with Lewis.

“Offensively I think they’ve really found themselves in terms of what they're doing,” Kelly said. “Malcolm Perry is certainly a dynamic player on offense. He’s played quarterback, he’s played slot. Garrett Lewis has now seemed to have found himself running the offense. We have to prepare for both.

“There’s probably Zach Abey also healthy, he could play the quarterback position. We’re running a lot of different looks at our defense at the quarterback position right now.”

To prepare for the different looks the Irish may see, Kelly has used multiple signal-callers himself against the defense during practice.

“We have three different quarterbacks that are running that offense right now,” Kelly explained. “Lawrence Keys is Malcolm Perry. We have a walk-on that is Garret Lewis that is doing a really good job for us.

“Then I think Zach Abey, who is big, physical, we’ve moved a couple of guys in there to give us more of a quarterback sweep load kind of look. [Irish freshman] Phil Jurkovec has been in there.”

While execution on offense has been a problem for Niumatalolo’s group, the same can be said on the other side of the ball. Navy ranks 97th nationally in total defense (419.7 yards allowed per game) and 107th in scoring defense (34.3 points allowed per game).

“Jordan Pittman at the nose guard is doing a great job for them,” Kelly stated. “Linebackers Nizaire Cromartie and Taylor Heflin are solid inside. The safety, Sean Williams, is a three-year starter. They've done a really nice job. Again, they complement what they do defensively.

“They don’t give up big plays. They keep the ball in front of them. It’s a really standard Navy defense in terms of what they're looking to do. … From a defensive standpoint, that attention to detail and everything that you do is at a premium.”

No matter what the stats say or suggest, Kelly and company aren’t taking anything for granted against a team that ranks fourth nationally in time of possession (35:36).

“Again, these are battles,” Kelly said. “They play extremely well against us. We’ll have to be at our best playing a complete football team that plays hard for four quarters.

“That’s my piece as it relates to Navy. The respect we have for the Academy, for Ken, their football team.”

A win over Navy would push the Irish to 8-0 heading into the first release of the top 25 poll from the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday (Oct. 30).

“They’ve given us all that we can handle year in and year out,” Kelly noted. “There has to be an incredible sense of urgency on the offensive side of the ball, by maximizing possessions, quite frankly every snap, because you just don't know how many possessions that you will, in fact, get. Scoring points is absolutely crucial.”