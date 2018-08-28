For fans across the country, this week has been anticipated with the return of college football. The Notre Dame faithful in particular have been eager for this week to arrive with the Irish set to host rival Michigan to open the 2018 campaign. Head coach Brian Kelly took the podium today for his weekly in-season Tuesday press conference to discuss the Wolverines and his team heading into the matchup. “My folder, which has all of my notes and breakdowns of my opponents, is quite full this week,” Kelly began. “Michigan is an outstanding football team, it certainly is exciting for our football team to finally get into game week and that game preparation the last few days has been one of managing the focus and concentration, as you kind of flip the switch, if you will and get ready to play somebody. It's been, oh, about eight months since we have played a football game. "It seems like a lot of preparation to actually get to a game. So you can imagine our guys are excited about now getting into the game week preparation and playing an outstanding football team in the University of Michigan.” It’s a matchup both programs are certainly looking forward to given the history between the two sides. “Great football team, again, a great matchup for us,” Kelly stated. “We're excited about it. This is something that Jim Harbaugh and I wanted to get on the schedule -- and be careful what you wish for -- but I think it's great for college football, we're excited about this matchup, we think it's great for college football and I know our kids and our coaches can't wait for Saturday night.”

KELLY BREAKS DOWN MICHIGAN OFFENSE

The Wolverines will trot out a new quarterback in 2018 with Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson named the started for Harbaugh and company.

In seven games in 2017, Patterson threw for 2,259 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while competing 63.8 percent of his passes. Despite playing just over half the season, Patterson’s totals eclipsed Michigan’s totals from a year ago, which came out to 2,226 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 contests. Michigan’s offense will likely look a bit different with Patterson at the helm given his skill set with more spread elements compared to the past with a Harbaugh offense. “Shea Patterson will come in and run their offense quite well,” Kelly said. “Again an experienced player in the SEC, very talented, can throw it, he's athletic, can keep plays alive. I think again a guy that will get the football out to some talented players. “There’s no real identity that has been established from a Michigan offense right now.” Patterson will have talented weapons to lean on with two with over 1,600 yards rushing returning in Karan Higdon and Chris Evans. Higdon finished with 994 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago while Evans added 685 yards and six touchdowns. "Certainly two running backs with a lot of Big 10 experience,” Kelly said. “Higdon and Evans complement each other extremely well … I could go on and on. I think everybody has heard the lead up to Michigan. We have a great deal of respect for them.” The playmakers on the outside took a hit when wide receiver Tarik Black suffered a foot injury that will force him to miss the Notre Dame game and possibly more. But, the team’s top three options return including wide receiver Grant Perry and tight ends Zach Gentry and Sean McKeon, who combined to catch 73 passes for 911 yards six touchdowns. “Wide receiver Nico Collins will be a very, very good receiver for them, along with Donovan People-Jones, who we know quite well is a talented, talented receiver,” Kelly explained. “Two very good tight ends who will be featured. So this is an offense with weapons that Patterson will get the ball, disburse the football around and again I think extremely talented and it is certainly one that will pose a great challenge for us.” Michigan’s offensive line struggled a year ago allowing 36 sacks, but the group is ascending in the mind of Kelly. “From an offensive standpoint, you're talking about an offense that returns some very good offensive linemen that have experience,” Kelly said. “I think they have put the pieces in the right place on the offensive line. Cesar Ruiz goes back to center, which is a natural position. Jon Runyan at tackle, I think they have now, where I think they all fit together quite nicely.”

MICHIGAN'S DL WILL REQUIRE ATTENTION

Much of the attention when it comes to Michigan is the defense where much of last year’s group, which ranked No. 13 nationally in points allowed (18.8), returns for 2018.

It starts up front with former No. 1 player nationally in defensive end Rashan Gary, who totaled 67 tackles including 12 for loss and six sacks a year ago. “Gary is a Bradley Chubb like player and we know what kind of player he was last year,” Kelly stated. “I'm not comparing or contrasting, but we know what kind of player he was, taken in the top few picks of the NFL draft.” However, the talent doesn’t end with Gary. Defensive end Chase Winovich, who had 77 total tackles in 2017 including 18 for loss and eight sacks. “It doesn't end there,” Kelly begain. “[Defensive tackle Aubrey] Solomon -- I mean, I could go down my list, I've got more notes on their defensive line maybe than any group that I've had, other than maybe North Carolina State last year, Georgia, these, those three are groups of defensive linemen that rate out at a high level.”

SECOND & THIRD LEVELS ALSO BOAST TALENT