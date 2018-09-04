Last season started off on a high note for the Ball State Cardinals and head Mike Neu with the program starting 2-1 with the lone to loss coming in a close contest with Illinois on the road.

Then the wheels began falling off.

Starting quarterback Riley Neal and running back James Gilbert went down with season-ending injuries along with multiple offensive linemen.

The Cardinals went on to lose their final nine games of the season going winless in the MAC allowing over 40 points per game defensively and struggling to find any consistency on the offensive end without Neal and Gilbert.

Neu is 6-18 in two seasons at the helm of his alma mater and enters a critical third year. Luckily for Neu, he gets Riley and Gilbert back in 2018. Neal threw for 2,541 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2016 while Gilbert rushed for over 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns.

While Gilbert was down in 2017, freshman Caleb Huntley picked up the slack going for over 1,000 yards and junior Malik Dunner added 440 yards and eight touchdowns. The three running backs will be used to complement Neal and the passing game.

“He's an outstanding quarterback,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said of Neal. “He's a quarterback that could lead a Power Five team. He is an NFL prospect. He reminds me a lot of a quarterback that I had at Cincinnati in Tony Pike. He's 6'5", 225 pounds. He's got a live arm. He's got some nice weapons around him. He's got three very good backs, all quality backs, and they run them all into the game.”

Ball State’s offense also features ESPN freshman All-American Justin Hall, who led the team with 78 receptions and 801 yards, out wide and sophomore tight end Nolan Givan in the red zone.

“Justin Hall at the wide receiver position does a lot of really, really good things for them,” Kelly stated. “They've got a big tight end that they use. From an offensive perspective, Coach Neu knows what he's doing.

“So this is a really good offensive system, and they know what they're doing. They were decimated last year with injuries, so I don't even think you can count what happened to them last year. But we'll have to play well. This is a good offensive football team.”

After a long season on the defensive end, Neu and company switched to a 3-4 scheme to better utilize the team’s talent on that end.

The group’s projected starting front three — senior ends Fred Schroeder and Sean Hammonds Jr. along with junior tackle Chris Crumb — had just 11 combined career starts heading into the season. Linebacker Jack White, who led the team with 72 tackles in 2017, returns along with now sophomore Jaylin Thomas on the second level while both starting cornerbacks — Josh Miller and Marc Walton — are back with sophomore safety Bryce Cosby, who made 12 starts last season in the defensive backfield.

“You’re going to see a lot of different things up front, a lot of stunts, a lot of movement, a lot of pressures, different fire zones,” Kelly began. “Their nose, Crumb, is a pretty good football player. He moves well. And then in the back end is their strength of their defense with Miller and Lamar Anderson at the cornerback and free safety positions.

“They're going to keep the ball in front of them. They're going to try to eliminate big plays, and again, with a 3-4 defense with the ability to do a lot of things, again, a nice challenge with a new scheme that we're going to see for the first time.”

Ball State began the year with a 42-6 win over Central Connecticut State at home, but the competition will take several steps forward against the Irish this weekend. Despite both being in Indiana, this will be the first meeting between the two programs.