Brian Kelly channeled his inner Bill “We’re on to Cincinnati” Belichick following Thursday afternoon’s practice at Notre Dame.

With multiple reports indicating that junior quarterback Ian Book will receive the starting nod at Wake Forest on Saturday over senior Brandon Wimbush, Kelly’s dancing around the inquiries on whether Book would indeed start would have earned him summa cum laude status from Arthur Murray.

“They’re both going to play, I’ve said that all year,” replied Kelly on the quarterback situation. “We need them both to win. They’re both ready.”

Is Wimbush starting?

“They’re both going to play … we’re going to need both of them to win,” Kelly said.

How were Book’s practices this week?

“We recruited him to Notre Dame to win championships, just as we did with Brandon,” Kelly stated. “…If we put him in this weekend, it will be because we believe he can help us win.”

It was an ideal combination of side-stepping mixed with gamesmanship by Kelly, right down to noting that whereas he is usually “60-40” when it comes to splitting reps among his starting quarterback and backup in practices, it was closer to “50-50” this week.