BGI/Corey Bodden

Notre Dame is halfway through its spring preparations with seven practices completed and seven more to go along with the Blue-Gold Game. Brian Kelly addressed the media following Thursday’s morning session and was asked about how he saw the strengths and weaknesses of his team at the midway point on both sides of the ball. Kelly likes how the offensive side has progressed, but is looking for more from the wide receivers. “I think I have a better idea of some of the areas that need to continue to develop and some of the areas I think have seen pretty good progress through the spring,” Kelly stated. “Our running back situation continues to strengthen. We need to find more consistency at the wide receiver position. Miles Boykin does some good things. He gets a little tired and fatigued because of all the work he is doing and his productivity drops a little bit. “Chase Claypool has to step up and give us more on his end. He was injured, so he is working through that process. I would say on the offensive side of the ball; we’re going to find that we’ve got seven or eight guys we can work with. We’ll find out what the best rotation is there. I like our tight end depth. I like our running backs. “Now we have to find something at the receiver position that gives us good balance. Brandon Wimbush has made some progress with his accuracy and consistency. He did a great job today in period 13 when we added a little bit of chaos to the situation. He went through a progression and checked it down to his running back for a touchdown. So, good poise and presence in the pocket.” The defensive side is also showing similar improvements, but the need for one area to continue to progress for the group to reach high-level success remains. “Defensively, we still need to emerge at the safety position,” Kelly explained. “We moved Houston Griffith to the safety position … We like his contact skills, tackling and ability to play the ball in the air. “We’re pleased with both inside linebackers [Te'von Coney and Drue Tranquill]. Jonathan Jones has got to be a guy that consistently shows up for us because he has to be able to step in there in a more active role. All in all, halfway through we’ve learned a lot about our football team and we’ll continue to do that in the back half.”

YOUNG PLAYERS EMERGING

Much like every spring and fall camp, the question of which, if any, of the younger players are becoming a force to be reckoned with comes about.

Kelly indicated players on each side of the ball have caught the staff’s attention this spring. “I like the development of defensive tackles Kurt Hinish and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. They know their assignments a little bit better. They’re so much more comfortable in there knowing what to do. I would say Khalid Kareem and Ade Ogundeji at the end position have really caught our eye, if you will, in terms of the way they are practicing. “Linebacker Bo Bauer, I think has done a really nice job getting his nose in there and making himself available. When you talk about getting in there physically that’s kind of the tough part. Mentally, I think all the kids have done a great job. “Guys that were redshirted and didn’t play a lot, I’d say offensive lineman Josh Lugg is probably the one guy that stands out that he’s ready to play. He clearly has shown that. From a defensive standpoint, rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has some incredible traits. We have to make sure were on top of things every single day.”

QUARTERBACK DEVELOPMENT

Notre Dame entered this spring with a quarterback competition with Wimbush and junior Ian Book both battling to be QB1.

There has already been a lot of talk in the first weeks of the spring about each player, and Kelly is happy with the progression of the group through the halfway point. “The positive,” Kelly said when asked which side of the fence does quarterback fall. “Ian has been a little bit spotty at times in the morning with some of his reads. Sometimes it’s just focus and concentration on his part, but his feet re light and he’s throwing the ball well. I like where we are there.” Wimbush’s development is also one of the main storylines given the highs and lows he showed in 2017 as a first-year starter. Along with his work at Notre Dame, Wimbush has supplemented that with outside training with former Arizona State quarterback Taylor Kelly and quarterback coach Tom House. Kelly is the all-time leader in Sun Devils history in total offense with 10,223 yards and total touchdowns with 92. House is credited with training NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Carson Palmer and Alex Smith, among others. The Irish head coach said he and Wimbush had conversations about what needed to be worked on and agreed the Kelly/House combination was the best route to take. “Brandon and I had a conversation about what kind of work were we going to do,” Kelly said. “Were we going to hang out on the beach and throw the Frisbee … is that the kind of work we want? Or is this going to be a focused an intentional work load? "I know Tom House and what he does, Taylor works for Tom and I felt if we were going to do something outside of the network, I would prefer it to be with that group. He agreed and I think has benefited greatly from their work. “Brandon knew there was some mechanical issues he needed to solve, so this was kind of an on-going conversation that we’ve had that we actually talked about during the year … We just agreed that look we’re going to go in this direction and work with this group. There are great groups out there that all quarterbacks work with. We decided on this group and feel like it’s been positive.” Similarities in language used to coach was one reason why Kelly felt confident and comfortable with Wimbush’s training. “We talk similarly in terms of what we see,” Kelly explained. “There was some initial conversations about how are we going to teach this, what are going to be the coaching points as it relates to footwork, delivery, exercises, training and there was a connection there that I’ve always had with that group.”

RUNNING BACKS ASCENDING

With the loss of Josh Adams, the dismissals of CJ Holmes and Deon McIntosh and injury issues from 2017, the running back position had some question marks heading into the spring.

Kelly has been pleased with how the group is progressing and what they can provide to the Irish offense. “It starts with Dexter Williams and his ability to maintain himself in a position where he can be on the field all three downs,” Kelly said. “That’s pass protection, play-action fakes and all the little details that go along with playing the position. It’s something he’s been below, but he’s shown this spring he understands how important that is and has been above the line … He’s done a nice job. “Tony Jones Jr. has been really, really steady in everything he has done. He’s healthy, very coachable and we like that combination right now. There has to be a third back obviously. Jahmir Smith got a lot of work today and did some nice things, but he’s a pup. We’ll continue to work Jafar Armstrong in there as a hybrid player … I like that attention to detail.”

INJURY UPDATES