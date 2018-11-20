Following a 36-3 blowout of then-No. 12 Syracuse, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week, officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today announced on Tuesday.

Per the foundation's site, "The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors the football coach whose program embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, while also having success on the playing field during the previous week."

Notre Dame held Syracuse to a season-low in points and total yards in the win inside of Yankee Stadium.

“The Fighting Irish have proven to be a force to be reckoned with this season,” Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, stated. “With an undefeated record and five top 25 victories this season, this team is looking to remain in CFP contention to the very end.”

It is the second time Kelly has won the award this season doing so in late September following Notre Dame's 38-17 victory over Stanford in South Bend.