Brian Kelly Making Big Recruiting Trip Tuesday
Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans who even remotely follow recruiting know the name Will Shipley.
The Matthews (N.C.) Weddington running back is a key target for Notre Dame in the 2021 class, and the Irish coaching staff is doing everything it can to reel in the nation's top all-purpose back.
RELATED: Inside The Recruitment Of Will Shipley | Rivals100 RB Will Shipley Talks Clemson Visit, Recruiting
Multiple sources tell Blue & Gold Illustrated that Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and running backs coach Lance Taylor will be making a trip to the Charlotte area to stop in at Shipley's school Tuesday.
College coaches are only allowed to "bump" into prospects while at their school, so not much communication should be expected between the Irish coaches and Shipley.
However, Kelly and Taylor get to spend a lot of time communicating with Weddington head coach Andy Capone, who has help guided Shipley during the recruiting process.
Taylor visited Shipley's school Jan. 17, the first day after the dead period lifted, and he returned to Weddington with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees Jan. 24.
This visit to Weddington will be Shipley's eighth time seeing Taylor in person since the Irish offered last May, assuming Shipley does bump into the Notre Dame coaches Tuesday.
Shipley could make a college decision in the next couple of weeks or it could stretch into the summer. One thing is for certain though -- he will wrap up his recruitment before he plays a snap during his senior season at Weddington.
"I want to be 110-percent committed to wherever I'm going to go," said Shipley. "I don't want to have any question in my mind."
Rivals ranks Shipley as the No. 33 prospect nationally and the No. 2 recruit in North Carolina.
