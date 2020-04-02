Notre Dame still wants to play Navy in Ireland this year. No decision has been made, and the game is still set to take place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium Aug. 29. There have, though, been discussions around contingency plans if moving the game becomes the logical and safe option, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday.

Kelly said Notre Dame still wants to play in Ireland, but is looking at contingency plans just in case. (Bill Panzica)

“We’re looking at all possibilities for alternate sites,” Kelly said in a Thursday afternoon interview on ESPNU SiriusXM’s “Full Ride” radio show. “We would still like to play it there if at all possible, but I think it’s prudent we begin the process of looking at alternative sites as well with not knowing truly what the situation will be. A lot of those discussions have already taken place. “It’s so important that all of college football gets off in some fashion. The financial implications are huge for the universities far beyond football itself, for the other sports as well. These conversations are far-reaching and are down the line quite a bit in terms of how we can get this done. But certainly, one of those contingencies is to move the game back to the States.” Until those conversations become more serious and a decision is made, Kelly’s main task is running a football team from his home. The first step, he admitted, was mundane but necessary: creating a place to work. “Normally people have an office in their home,” Kelly said. “I’ve never had an office going on my 11 years here at Notre Dame because you’re always on the move. … I have a workspace and I never knew what that was really about. I’m going through this sedentary lifestyle and I don’t like it very much, to be honest. “But I think we all have to pivot, and what we’re trying to do right now requires a lot of FaceTime and Zoom meetings. It’s the changes you have to make and make them quickly to be effective in what you want to do.”