Brian Kelly: Ireland Game Still On, But Looking At ‘All Possibilities’
Notre Dame still wants to play Navy in Ireland this year. No decision has been made, and the game is still set to take place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium Aug. 29.
There have, though, been discussions around contingency plans if moving the game becomes the logical and safe option, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday.
“We’re looking at all possibilities for alternate sites,” Kelly said in a Thursday afternoon interview on ESPNU SiriusXM’s “Full Ride” radio show. “We would still like to play it there if at all possible, but I think it’s prudent we begin the process of looking at alternative sites as well with not knowing truly what the situation will be. A lot of those discussions have already taken place.
“It’s so important that all of college football gets off in some fashion. The financial implications are huge for the universities far beyond football itself, for the other sports as well. These conversations are far-reaching and are down the line quite a bit in terms of how we can get this done. But certainly, one of those contingencies is to move the game back to the States.”
Until those conversations become more serious and a decision is made, Kelly’s main task is running a football team from his home. The first step, he admitted, was mundane but necessary: creating a place to work.
“Normally people have an office in their home,” Kelly said. “I’ve never had an office going on my 11 years here at Notre Dame because you’re always on the move. … I have a workspace and I never knew what that was really about. I’m going through this sedentary lifestyle and I don’t like it very much, to be honest.
“But I think we all have to pivot, and what we’re trying to do right now requires a lot of FaceTime and Zoom meetings. It’s the changes you have to make and make them quickly to be effective in what you want to do.”
Kelly has stayed busy in his home office. Notre Dame has three full-staff meetings per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday. All told, they consist of about 40 to 50 people, Kelly said, from assistants to football operations to social media staff members. Meetings that take about 45 minutes in person now sometimes last two hours on Zoom.
Elsewhere, Kelly said he has been delivering pep talks over the phone to nurses and doctors at local hospitals, doing public service announcements and calling recruits and parents. Notre Dame had two visit weekends wiped out when the NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period that was extended through May 31. His primary message to recruits and their families is to take their time with a decision.
“Really dig deep on graduation rates,” Kelly said. “Really dig deep on graduation success rates. Really dig deep on the little distinctions.”
Eventually, Kelly said individual player meetings and position group meetings will start. With those will come more of an emphasis on actual football. Notre Dame held one spring practice before suspending them and campus closing. It was enough for Kelly to reaffirm his already positive view of what he has.
“Ian Book is going to lead an effective and efficient offense,” Kelly said. “The defense and pieces are there. We return some really good defensive linemen who can still rush the passer, stop the run. There’s depth at linebacker even though we lost some good players on defense. It’s going to be a really good team. I’m hopeful and optimistic, which are two really good things to have at this time.”
