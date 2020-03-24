Notre Dame’s offseason extended by more than a month with the coronavirus-related suspension of the final 14 spring practices and a canceled spring game, forcing the program’s staff and players to operate out of the public eye for nearly five months until August training camp begins.

“This is typically a very busy time for us with spring football, academics and certainly recruiting,” Kelly said. “We’re not going to be able to do those things, but we’re going to take that to you.”

Regarding its expected content, Kelly said: “The Notre Dame minute will be a platform for us to share with you the inside operation of Notre Dame football on a day-to-day basis. We’ll bring you the talented staff members and support staff … exciting topics within our football program from nutrition to academics to the day-to-day operations we have in this building that makes this program run.”

Notre Dame had one spring practice, on March 5. A week later, all practices were suspended and the Blue-Gold Game, originally scheduled for April 18, was canceled.