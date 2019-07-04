Reaching a full decade as Notre Dame’s head football coach that Brian Kelly will this season is quite the exclusive company.

Knute Rockne’s 13-year run (1918-30) prior to his premature death in 1931 remains the standard, while Frank Leahy (1941-43, 1946-53), Ara Parseghian (1964-74) and Lou Holtz (1986-96) had 11 seasons apiece during their College Football Hall of Fame careers.

That quartet comprises the Mount Rushmore of Notre Dame football coaches in both longevity and achievement.

Kelly, who turns 58 on Oct. 25, has a current contract that runs through 2021. If he fulfills it as expected, he will be only one year behind Rockne in most seasons coached (12) and will surpass Holtz’s 132 games as the Notre Dame head coach.