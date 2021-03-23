The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and Stewart Mandel each released their annual ranking of college football’s top 25 coaches, an exercise that in recent years requires no deliberation in awarding the top two slots. A familiar name, though, was tabbed as the best of the rest. Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly landed at No. 3 on both lists, behind only Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. That duo owns seven national titles since 2011. What Kelly lacks in that category, he makes up for in steadiness and the high floor Notre Dame has operated on in recent seasons.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and Stewart Mandel each ranked Kelly as the third-best coach in college football. (Photo by Bill Panzica)

“No, he hasn’t led the Fighting Irish to a national title, but he’s produced a bunch of really good teams and elevated the program,” Feldman wrote ($). “Since a 4-8 clunker in 2016, he’s continued to evolve and coached the Irish to a 43-8 record.” Added Mandel ($): “In addition to making his second Playoff in three seasons last fall, Kelly won at least 10 games for the fifth time in six years. The Irish did that just twice in the 16 seasons prior to his arrival. Yes, his teams have been outclassed in the BCS/CFP by Alabama (twice) and Clemson, but no one farther down this list is beating those teams, either. In fact, the Irish in 2020 handed the Tigers their first regular-season loss in three years.”