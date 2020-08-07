Notre Dame basketball is thinking big with its recent 2021 offers and some of its early 2022 targets.

The Irish staff extended two offers to 2021 players and four more to 2022 recruits in July. Two of those went to top-30 players – 2021 Montverde Academy (Fla.) forward DaRon Holmes Jr. and 2022 IMG Academy (Fla.) point guard Jaden Bradley. The latter is a five-star prospect and the No. 7 player in his class.

Notre Dame would need to beat out some of college basketball’s bluest bloods to land both, but each has some interest in the Irish. Holmes’ father is even a Notre Dame alum.