 Breaking Down Three Recent Notre Dame Basketball Offers: DaRon Holmes Jr., Jaden Bradley, Isaac Traudt
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-07 09:33:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Breaking Down Three Recent Notre Dame Basketball Offers

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame basketball is thinking big with its recent 2021 offers and some of its early 2022 targets.

The Irish staff extended two offers to 2021 players and four more to 2022 recruits in July. Two of those went to top-30 players – 2021 Montverde Academy (Fla.) forward DaRon Holmes Jr. and 2022 IMG Academy (Fla.) point guard Jaden Bradley. The latter is a five-star prospect and the No. 7 player in his class.

Notre Dame would need to beat out some of college basketball’s bluest bloods to land both, but each has some interest in the Irish. Holmes’ father is even a Notre Dame alum.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

DaRon Holmes Jr., a top-30 player in 2021, picked up a Notre Dame offer in July.
DaRon Holmes Jr., a top-30 player in 2021, picked up a Notre Dame offer in July. (Matt Moreno/GOAZCATS.com)

Meanwhile, Notre Dame should be a contender for another one of its recent offers, 2022 Grand Island (Neb.) forward Isaac Traudt, a top-125 player in the class.

Here’s a look at each player, some thoughts about their game and why they’d fit at Notre Dame.

DaRon Holmes Jr.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}