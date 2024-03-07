The 2026 class is just getting started with the recruiting process but there are already many storylines at every position. We continue a weeklong series breaking down the top players at each spot, now moving to offensive linemen.

Whether he’s playing it coy or still doesn’t have a completely firm grasp on which schools stand out in his recruitment, Cantwell is highly complimentary of all the programs recruiting him but is still keeping things wide open. There have been some positive things said about Oklahoma along with Missouri and Arkansas early on, Nebraska has definitely interested him but more offers are coming in all the time and it still feels early. *****

Following in the footsteps of Francis Mauigoa at Miami is definitely a possibility but Florida State has intrigued Pepe as well, so those two in-state programs could have an edge. Originally from Southern California, Pepe is now well-established at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Georgia and many others get in the mix. There has been some talk about coming back West as well so Oregon and USC should be watched, too. *****

Clemson and Florida State are two that have made a big impact in Riley’s recruitment but it would be an absolute stunner if Ohio State doesn’t land him at some point. The Avon Lake, Ohio, standout has talked highly of the Buckeyes, and if he leaves the state, especially for either the Tigers or Seminoles, that would be a major surprise. *****

The Flower Mound, Texas, four-star offensive tackle had a great visit to meet the new coaching staff at Texas A&M recently plus there are so many connections to the Aggies it’s hard to ignore. Both of his parents, two aunts and an uncle went to school at Texas A&M and while his brother, Nick, has bounced around a little, it sure looks like the Aggies are the program to beat for him. *****

Penn State is the program to beat early on for Brown even though the four-star offensive tackle from Harrisburg, Pa., is a West Virginia legacy. The Nittany Lions definitely have the lead right now early in Brown’s recruitment but things could get really interesting if Georgia or Notre Dame offer him. *****

His brother, Nnamdi, signed with Georgia last recruiting cycle so that will be something to watch with the four-star offensive tackle from Garner (N.C.) South. The Bulldogs could definitely double-dip and get both Ogboko brothers, but Notre Dame is also high on the board. North Carolina and Clemson are very much in the running as well. *****

About 30 minutes down the road from LSU is Martinez, a four-star offensive tackle from Gonzales (La.) East Ascension, and so it would be a major surprise if the 6-foot-6, 290-pound prospect doesn’t end up in the Tigers’ class. Florida State, Georgia and others remain involved. *****

West Virginia is not going to let the in-state standout out easily but Ohio State could have the lead here with the Hurricane, W.Va., prospect after a recent visit to Columbus and especially because he’s hit it off so well with the coaching staff. Louisville is definitely another one to watch and then Tennessee, Clemson and others will be involved. *****

Lee might be in the earliest of early stages of his recruitment. The Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha School standout is outstanding on tape. He has a 6-foot-7 and 310-pound frame and has garnered offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Oregon and others. He has been limited with visits and still is just getting a grasp of what’s ahead. There are no true favorites and things are still very wide open for him. *****