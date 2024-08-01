Advertisement

2024 COMPREHENSIVE RANKINGS PROGRAM COMPREHENSIVE TEAM RANKING H.S. TEAM RANKING TRANSFER TEAM RANKING Alabama 1 2 13 Ohio State 2 4 35 Georgia 3 1 64 Oregon 4 6 14 Texas 5 3 30 Miami 6 5 22 Oklahoma 7 7 23 Notre Dame 8 9 56 Florida State 9 12 12 Auburn 10 8 36

1. ALABAMA

Kalen DeBoer and his staff are bringing in a total of 42 prospects as part of their 2024 recruiting class with an average star rating per commit of 3.79. A total of five five-stars signed with the Crimson Tide this cycle along with 24 four-stars and 12 three-stars. Tony Tsoukalas breaks down the 2024 Alabama recruiting class in the video above.

2. OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes very nearly won the Comprehensive Team Rankings championship but Ryan Day and staff have plenty to be excited about. They signed the top-ranked high school prospect (Jeremiah Smith) and transfer prospect (Caleb Downs). Ohio State signed a total of 29 prospects, including five five-stars, in the 2024 cycle with a 3.79 average star rating per commit. Pound-for-pound, Ohio State had the best transfer portal class with a 3.86 average star rating per commit. Jeremy Birmingham breaks down the 2024 Ohio State recruiting class in the video above.

3. GEORGIA

Kirby Smart has built a juggernaut in Athens and the Bulldogs aren’t slowing down anytime soon. With four five-star signees and a huge average star rating per commit of 3.93, Georgia’s 2024 high school recruiting class was the best in the country. The Bulldogs' transfer class only featured eight prospects but half of them were four-stars, including No. 2 running back Trevor Etienne and quarterback Jaden Rashada. Jed May breaks down the 2024 Georgia recruiting class in the video above.

4. OREGON

Oregon has seen its recruiting success hit another level with Dan Lanning at the helm. Its No. 4 class in the Comprehensive Team Rankings carries a 3.79 average star rating per commit and a total of 39 signee. The Ducks finished the high school recruiting cycle with the No. 6 class, an average star rating per commit of 3.81, and 22 four-star signees. In the transfer portal, Oregon signed five-star receiver Evan Stewart and two of the top available quarterbacks in Dante Moore and Dillon Gabriel. Scott Reed breaks down the 2024 Oregon recruiting class in the video above.

5. TEXAS

The Longhorns are coming off their best season since Vince Young suited up in Austin and they’re capitalizing on the recruiting trail. Texas signed the No. 5 class in the Comprehensive Team Rankings with an average star rating per commit of 3.78 and a total of 32 prospects. Texas' No. 3 high school class featured three five-stars and 14 four-stars. In the transfer portal, Steve Sarkisian and staff signed 10 players and half of them were top 100 transfer prospects. Jason Suchomel breaks down the 2024 Texas recruiting class in the video above.

6. MIAMI

Expectations are sky high for Miami this season and it’s partly because of the instant impact players it is bringing in as part of their 2024 class, which finished at No. 6 in the Comprehensive Team Rankings. Its high school recruiting class finished at No. 5 thanks to three five-star and 12 four-star signees. Predictably, Miami was very active in the transfer portal, signing three top 100 prospects including one five-star and a total of four four-stars. Marcus Benjamin breaks down the 2024 Miami recruiting class in the video above.

7. OKLAHOMA

The Sooners signed the largest 2024 class in the top 10 with a total of 44 prospects across their high school and transfer portal classes. At No. 7 in the Comprehensive Team Rankings, Brent Venables and company managed to bring in one five-star and a total of 24 four-stars. Oklahoma’s transfer class, which finished ranked No. 23, featured six top 100 prospects. Parker Thune breaks down the 2024 Oklahoma recruiting class in the video above.

8. NOTRE DAME

Marcus Freeman (© Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)

The Fighting Irish have College Football Playoff aspirations this season after signing a top-10 high school recruiting class and adding key players from the transfer portal. Even though Marcus Freeman and his staff didn’t put together one of the highest-ranked 2024 transfer classes, there is a lot of excitement over the potential of Duke quarterback transfer Riley Leonard, who ranks as the No. 12 transfer prospect. Notre Dame also rebuilt its receiver corps in the transfer portal, bringing in four-star Kris Mitchell from FIU, Beaux Collins from Clemson and Jayden Harrison from Marshall. Notre Dame’s high school class finished at No. 9 in the high school team rankings thanks to five-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and top-50 prospects such as quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams and offensive lineman Guerby Lambert. Ten of the Irish's 23 high school signees were Rivals250 prospects, an impressive total which should help push Notre Dame into the College Football Playoff.

9. FLORIDA STATE

Mike Norvell and company are replacing a lot of talent at key positions this season but they signed a high-end 2024 class with a good mix of immediate contributors and development prospects. Finishing at No. 9 in the Comprehensive Team Rankings and No. 12 in both the high school and transfer team rankings, the Seminoles have a total of 40 signees which includes 19 four-stars and 20 three-stars. Patrick Burnham breaks down the 2024 Florida State recruiting class in the video above.

