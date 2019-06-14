Breaking Down Notre Dame Lineman's Challenge
SPECIAL FATHER'S DAY PROMOTION - Get FREE access to Blue & Gold Illustrated until Fall Camp by signing up today.
Notre Dame is gearing up for another busy weekend on campus.
Saturday will be all about the big boys upfront as several high-level prospects will be making their way to South Bend for the Notre Dame Lineman’s Challenge.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news