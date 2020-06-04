West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards

EJ: I’m once again starting to feel more and more confident that Edwards will land at Michigan, especially with Ohio State no longer being a threat. Yes, it seemed like Edwards was looking for a reason to leave home, but he has so many ties to the program. His head coach, Ron Bellamy, is an ex-Wolverine, and he has plenty of friends on the team, including former teammates Makari Paige and Cornell Wheeler. While it looks like Notre Dame is making a run, I’m more concerned about schools down south at this point in the process.

Mike: Notre Dame isn’t the favorite here. The best thing the Irish can do is continue to work hard on him, keep their fingers crossed that they can get him on campus a couple times this fall and play the long game. We already saw Ohio State fill up and stop their recruitment of him; could that happen with other programs the longer Edwards waits? Notre Dame should be considered a dark horse in this recruitment.