*Warning: this article contains spoilers for the movie Avengers: Endgame. A cosmic force central to the Marvel Comic multiverse and the Avengers film series is the power that comes from collecting all six Infinity Stones. When used in coordination with one another, the energy from the six stones has the ability to wipe out half of the universe or bring it back to life. Watchers of Avengers: Endgame know that trying to handle this much power can have fatal consequences, but apparently Notre Dame sophomore wide receiver Braden Lenzy is strong enough to withstand the adversarial effects.

Notre Dame sophomore wide receiver after scoring a touchdown against USC. (AP)

He felt this level of cosmic energy moments after catching a 52-yard bomb from fellow sophomore and backup quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the second half of the week-three matchup against New Mexico — his first collegiate reception. “I was just looking up; It was like finally, the time has come,” Lenzy said to teammates on the sidelines. “It felt like I just got all the Infinity Stones.” Hyperbole aside, that catch and the touchdown he scored later in the game cemented the young wide receiver as a highly anticipated candidate for offensive breakout player of the year — an award no one was actually given at Echoes 2019, but Lenzy was certainly deserving of it. Every time he touched the ball this season, whether that be from catching the ball on a deep post route or taking a handoff on a jet sweep, Fighting Irish fans knew the electric Lenzy had a chance to score. During the 12-game regular season, he touched the ball 20 times, either in the passing game or on jet sweeps, producing 435 yards and a touchdown. That's good for 21.8 yards per play. His sideline statement against New Mexico about the Infinity Stones also provided insight into Lenzy’s pop culture interests and the fantasy worlds he loves, which have had a significant impact on his life, from Harry Potter to anime. Lenzy first began to show enthusiasm for anime while living in Taiwan. He was around the age of 10 and his family moved there because his father, Melvin Lenzy, had taken on a new role with Nike as the company’s director of marketing in the East Asain country.

Click the image to learn more about this special offer!

“Probably the most impactful year and a half for me was in Taiwan cause that's when I first got into Anime and things like that,” Lenzy said. “I'm a big nerd, so I like all that stuff, and I didn't even know what it was until I got there. With sports, you could go out there and be really good at kickball and no one cares but you come up to school with the best Bakugan (a Japanese anime series and strategic card game) and you're a legend.” Given this information, it's fitting that the Notre Dame video team gave Lenzy a Pikachu tail (a popular character from the Japanese cartoon Pokémon) in a video of the wide receiver taking a jet sweep 51 yards for a touchdown against USC.