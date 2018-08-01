The Blue & Gold Illustrated staff has already made its 2018 season predictions for Notre Dame and the nation, and put out its bold predictions for the Irish offense. We conclude our predictions series with a look at the Irish defense.

BRYAN DRISKELL

1. Four players will register at least five sacks: Part of my prediction is that Notre Dame is going to get better at getting after the quarterback in year two of this 4-2-5 system. After a strong start to the season the pass rush faded down the stretch. Notre Dame averaged 2.6 sacks per game in the first seven games but just one per game in the final six. The defense is not only more knowledgeable of the system, the players are a year older and stronger. A boost in total sacks is expected, but I don’t think there will be one player that comes out as a double-digit sack player. Rather, I predict that it will be more of a group effort, with at least four players registering a minimum of five sacks. If I had to predict who those four players would be I’d go with Jerry Tillery, Daelin Hayes, Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara.

2. Drue Tranquill will earn All-American honors: Te’von Coney’s production at the Buck position last season was exceptional. He led the defense with 116 tackles and 13 tackles for loss despite playing 269 fewer snaps than DrueTranquill and 198 fewer snaps than Nyles Morgan. Coney has moved to Mike and Tranquill slid inside to Buck, which seems to be the playmaking position in this defense. Tranquill was highly productive last season at Rover, registering 85 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss. That was when he was way outside the box to one side of the field. Now that he’s inside, Tranquill will get plenty of opportunities to make a major jump in production, much like we saw last season with Coney. If Notre Dame wins enough games the result will be Tranquill being an All-American.