Blue & Gold TV: Will Notre Dame add to its 2022 and 2023 classes this week?
Marcus Freeman and the staff are traveling to every corner of the country visiting recruits. Will the Notre Dame Fighting Irish make additions to its 2022 class prior to the early signing period?
Also, top 2023 defensive back Justyn Rhett is making his commitment this weekend. BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer previews what is ahead for Notre Dame football recruiting.
