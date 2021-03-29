 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Will Drew Pyne Upset Jack Coan As Notre Dame's Starting QB?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-29 16:31:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Will Drew Pyne Upset Jack Coan As Notre Dame's Starting QB?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne was a hot topic after the Fighting Irish's first spring practice on March 27. Check out practice clips with analysis and thoughts from Irish head coach Brian Kelly and BlueandGold.com's Lou Somogyi.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}