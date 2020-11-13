Blue & Gold TV: Thoughts & Predictions Before Notre Dame vs. Boston College
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and former Fighting Irish linebacker Mike Goolsby give their final thoughts and predictions ahead of Notre Dame's matchup with Boston College on Saturday.
Goolsby tells a story about Boston College and discusses the top rivalries for the Fighting Irish football program. Watch it all in this latest episode of Blue & Gold TV!
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.