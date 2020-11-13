 Blue & Gold TV: Thoughts & Predictions Before Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football vs. Boston College Eagles
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-13 09:11:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Thoughts & Predictions Before Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and former Fighting Irish linebacker Mike Goolsby give their final thoughts and predictions ahead of Notre Dame's matchup with Boston College on Saturday.

Goolsby tells a story about Boston College and discusses the top rivalries for the Fighting Irish football program. Watch it all in this latest episode of Blue & Gold TV!

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}