Blue & Gold TV: Thoughts On New Notre Dame QB Jack Coan
Notre Dame added depth and experience to its quarterback room on Monday night, as Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan announced his intentions to play for the Fighting Irish.
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi break down Coan's commitment to Notre Dame.
STORY: Wisconsin Graduate Transfer QB Jack Coan Headed To Notre Dame
