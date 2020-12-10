Blue & Gold TV: Thoughts On New Notre Dame OL Commit Ty Chan
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer discusses new Notre Dame offensive line commitment Ty Chan, a four-star class of 2022 recruit from Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.