 Blue & Gold TV: Thoughts On New Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offensive Tackle Commit Ty Chan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-10 12:52:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Thoughts On New Notre Dame OL Commit Ty Chan

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer discusses new Notre Dame offensive line commitment Ty Chan, a four-star class of 2022 recruit from Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}