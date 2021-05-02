 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Thoughts On New Notre Dame Commit Eli Raridon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 10:52:35 -0500') }} football

Blue & Gold TV: Thoughts On New Notre Dame Commit Eli Raridon

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley tight end Eli Raridon became the 12th commit of Notre Dame's 2022 class when he announced his commitment to Notre Dame on May 2.

BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer take a look at what the commitment means for the Fighting Irish.

Embed content not available
