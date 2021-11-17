Blue & Gold TV: The Other Sideline with Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline.com

Kelly Quinlan, publisher of JacketsOnline.com, joins Blue & Gold TV to provide analysis on the 2021 Georgia Tech football team.

The 3-7 Yellow Jackets visit 9-1 Notre Dame on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

We discuss the state of the Georgia Tech program in year three of head coach Geoff Collins’ overhaul of the previous regime’s option attack. Plus, Quinlan explains what makes running back Jahmyr Gibbs special.



