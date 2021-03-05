 WATCH: Four-Star Quarterback Steve Angeli Details Why He Committed To Notre Dame
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-05 15:29:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: QB Steve Angeli Details Why He Committed To Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer sits down with Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic quarterback Steve Angeli to talk about his Notre Dame commitment.

The 6-3, 215-pounder breaks down why he picked the Fighting Irish, his relationship with the coaching staff, connections to Notre Dame, his game and much more.

{{ article.author_name }}