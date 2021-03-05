Blue & Gold TV: QB Steve Angeli Details Why He Committed To Notre Dame
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer sits down with Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic quarterback Steve Angeli to talk about his Notre Dame commitment.
The 6-3, 215-pounder breaks down why he picked the Fighting Irish, his relationship with the coaching staff, connections to Notre Dame, his game and much more.
