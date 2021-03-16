Traverse City (Mich.) Central class of 2022 linebacker Joshua Burnham will announce his commitment between Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin on Wednesday. BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer preview the big upcoming decision.

