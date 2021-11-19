 Predictions and keys to the game - Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-19 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Predictions and keys — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Greg Ladky and Tim Hyde
BlueandGold.com

The 3-7 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are coming to town to take on the 9-1 Fighting Irish, ranked No. 8 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings.

Tim Hyde and Greg Ladky have some final thoughts before the game, and reminisce about Irish veterans like Kurt Hinish.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}