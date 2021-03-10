Blue & Gold TV: PFF Analyst On How Notre Dame Stacks Up In NFL Draft
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chats with Pro Football Focus’ lead draft analyst Mike Renner, a Notre Dame graduate, to break down the Fighting Irish’s prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft and beyond.
Also, Renner breaks down how Notre Dame stacks up compared to the Alabama and others in putting out raw talent in the league.
