Thamel breaks down how it happened and shares what he's gathered on the Irish's replacement for Clark Lea .

Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel broke the news that Notre Dame hired Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman , beating out LSU for his services.

