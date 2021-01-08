Blue & Gold TV: Pete Thamel On Notre Dame's Hiring Of Marcus Freeman
Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel broke the news that Notre Dame hired Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, beating out LSU for his services.
Thamel breaks down how it happened and shares what he's gathered on the Irish's replacement for Clark Lea.
