Blue & Gold TV: One-On-One With Big Notre Dame OL Target Aamil Wagner

As Notre Dame rounds out its 2022 class, Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne offensive tackle Aamil Wagner is a key recruit for Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish. Where do things stand in the four-star prospect's recruitment? He breaks it all down with BlueandGold.com .

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.