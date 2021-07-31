Blue & Gold TV: One-On-One With Big Notre Dame OL Target Aamil Wagner

 Blue & Gold TV: One-On-One With Big Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offensive Tackle Target Aamil Wagner
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
As Notre Dame rounds out its 2022 class, Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne offensive tackle Aamil Wagner is a key recruit for Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish. Where do things stand in the four-star prospect's recruitment? He breaks it all down with BlueandGold.com.

{{ article.author_name }}