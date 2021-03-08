 One-On-One Interview With Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defensive End Age Ogundeji
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-08 14:56:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: One-On-One Interview With Former Notre Dame DE Ade Ogundeji

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer sits down with former Notre Dame defensive end Ade Ogundeji (2016-20) to discuss the NFL Draft process, Ogundeji’s career with the Fighting Irish and much more.

