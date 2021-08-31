Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame vs. FSU Preview With Seminoles’ Insider
BlueandGold.com goes behind enemy lines to get a sense of where Notre Dame’s season opening opponent stands several days ahead of the matchup. Does Florida State feel it can pull off the upset? What will the Seminoles offense look like against the Fighting Irish?
Warchant.com’s Ira Schoffel shares his thoughts.
