Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame's thinning WR group and current playoff hopes
BlueandGold.com reporter Tyler Horka pops on Blue & Gold TV to talk about Notre Dame's current predicament at wide receiver with the season ending loss to Avery Davis.
Plus, that predicament is not the last of Notre Dame's injury woes. Kyle Hamilton remains out, and if Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is in - Horka says get ready for some offense.
