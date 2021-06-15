Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne Summer Workout Footage

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne worked out with QB Country private trainer Thomas Morris this month. Watch clips of the rising sophomore signal caller as he throws darts across the field.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.