BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame QB Commit Steve Angeli Elite 11 Regional Clips

Watch Notre Dame quarterback commit Steve Angeli ’s Elite 11 Regional Highlights from Sunday, April 25 during a windy day in Philadelphia. After the clips conclude, hear what Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman had to say about Angeli in a recent interview.

