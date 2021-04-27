 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame QB Commit Steve Angeli Elite 11 Regional Clips
Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame QB Commit Steve Angeli Elite 11 Regional Clips

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Watch Notre Dame quarterback commit Steve Angeli’s Elite 11 Regional Highlights from Sunday, April 25 during a windy day in Philadelphia. After the clips conclude, hear what Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman had to say about Angeli in a recent interview.

----

