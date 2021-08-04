 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Offensive Position Battles For Fall Camp
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-04 13:13:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Offensive Position Battles For Fall Camp

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In Tuesday’s pre-fall camp video breakdown , BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka and Mike Singer discussed where Notre Dame is at with its quarterback battle heading into fall camp. There are a handful of other position battles on offense that need to be settled before the Fighting Irish open the season at Florida State Sept. 5.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}