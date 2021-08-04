Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Offensive Position Battles For Fall Camp
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
In Tuesday’s pre-fall camp video breakdown , BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka and Mike Singer discussed where Notre Dame is at with its quarterback battle heading into fall camp. There are a handful of other position battles on offense that need to be settled before the Fighting Irish open the season at Florida State Sept. 5.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.