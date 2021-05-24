Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Offensive Early Enrollee Review
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame had 14 members of its 2021 recruiting class enroll early in January. Eight of those players are on the offensive side of the ball, and we learned plenty about them this spring. BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer breaks it down.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.