 Fighting Irish recruiting news: Notre Dame hosts two elite defensive linemen
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-01 19:40:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame hosts two elite defensive linemen

Mike Singer and Greg Ladky
BlueandGold.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame football had another strong list of recruits visiting for the North Carolina game, including a pair of elite 2023 defensive linemen in Jason Moore and Fighting Irish commit Keon Keeley.

BlueandGold.com recruiting analyst Mike Singer has the latest coming out of the weekend, plus news on a pair of new offensive line offers.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}