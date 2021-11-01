Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame hosts two elite defensive linemen
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame football had another strong list of recruits visiting for the North Carolina game, including a pair of elite 2023 defensive linemen in Jason Moore and Fighting Irish commit Keon Keeley.
BlueandGold.com recruiting analyst Mike Singer has the latest coming out of the weekend, plus news on a pair of new offensive line offers.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.