 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-02 14:11:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer is back with another episode of the Weekly Recruiting Wrap. This week, Singer discusses two big-time Notre Dame recruits setting official visit dates, an important new offer in the 2022 class and details on the Irish's pursuit of a five-star defensive end.

