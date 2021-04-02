BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer is back with another episode of the Weekly Recruiting Wrap. This week, Singer discusses two big-time Notre Dame recruits setting official visit dates, an important new offer in the 2022 class and details on the Irish's pursuit of a five-star defensive end.

